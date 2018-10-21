170 casualties as violence rocks Afghan elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Nearly 170 Afghans were killed or wounded in poll-related violence on Saturday, officials said, as the legislative election turned chaotic with many polling centres opening hours late — or not at all — due to technical glitches and lack of staff.
In the latest attack, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Kabul polling centre, killing at least 15 people and wounding 20, police said, taking the number of casualties across the Afghan capital to 19 dead and nearly 100 wounded.
