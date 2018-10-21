Former India seamer Praveen retires

NEW DELHI: Former India and Uttar Pradesh seamer Praveen Kumar has retired from all forms of cricket.

Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and bowl long spells, the 32-year-old played 84 internationals for India between 2007 and 2012, taking 112 wickets across formats.

“I have no regrets. Dil sey khela, dil sey bowling daala (I played and bowled with my heart). There are good bowlers waiting in the wings back in UP and I don’t want their careers to be affected,” Praveen told an Indian newspaper. “My time is over and I have accepted it. I’m happy and thankful to God for giving me this chance.”