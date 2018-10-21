Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Omar’s horror-show as NBP held by SNGPL

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were held to a 3-3 draw by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

In the action-packed outing in front of a sizeable crowd, Mohammad Shoaib put SNGPL ahead in the 16th minute.

However, NBP managed a superb fightback, scoring three goals through Adil Ahmed (21st and 33rd minute) and Sher Ali (45+3 minute).

But all this did not deter SNGPL as they made a strong recovery when Sada Bahar hit double, scoring goals in the 70th and 75th minute to level the score.

NBP coach Nasir Ismail said his goalkeeper Mohammad Omar made blunders.

“Omar’s confidence has shaken and like in the match against Army, he made huge blunders again today which prevented us from winning the game,” Nasir told ‘The News’.

“Omar is a fine gloveman and his collection is much better than the rest of Pakistani goalkeepers. But I don’t know why he is making mistakes. I would try to work on him during training sessions and will bring his confidence back,” Nasir said.

“In the last ten minutes, I replaced him with Usman who collected a few good balls, while coming out of the area. I also played Abdul Aziz as a sweeper as Misbah had gone home due to some family issues. Aziz did well,” Nasir added.

Despite the loss, he expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of his team in the drawn match.

“It’s good that we had more possession and our boys scored goals at the right time. SNGPL like playing long balls but we foiled their major rallies,” the former Pakistan coach said.

Meanwhile in the other clash of the day, Nushki’s Baloch FC also held Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to a goalless draw.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing