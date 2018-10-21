Goalkeeper Omar’s horror-show as NBP held by SNGPL

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were held to a 3-3 draw by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

In the action-packed outing in front of a sizeable crowd, Mohammad Shoaib put SNGPL ahead in the 16th minute.

However, NBP managed a superb fightback, scoring three goals through Adil Ahmed (21st and 33rd minute) and Sher Ali (45+3 minute).

But all this did not deter SNGPL as they made a strong recovery when Sada Bahar hit double, scoring goals in the 70th and 75th minute to level the score.

NBP coach Nasir Ismail said his goalkeeper Mohammad Omar made blunders.

“Omar’s confidence has shaken and like in the match against Army, he made huge blunders again today which prevented us from winning the game,” Nasir told ‘The News’.

“Omar is a fine gloveman and his collection is much better than the rest of Pakistani goalkeepers. But I don’t know why he is making mistakes. I would try to work on him during training sessions and will bring his confidence back,” Nasir said.

“In the last ten minutes, I replaced him with Usman who collected a few good balls, while coming out of the area. I also played Abdul Aziz as a sweeper as Misbah had gone home due to some family issues. Aziz did well,” Nasir added.

Despite the loss, he expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of his team in the drawn match.

“It’s good that we had more possession and our boys scored goals at the right time. SNGPL like playing long balls but we foiled their major rallies,” the former Pakistan coach said.

Meanwhile in the other clash of the day, Nushki’s Baloch FC also held Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to a goalless draw.