Cricket positives

Fears that the Pakistan cricket team’s desperately poor performance in the recent Asia Cup were anything other than a blip have been quickly put to rest by Australia’s comprehensive defeat in a two-Test series in the UAE. Pakistan’s 373-run win in the second Test was its largest ever against Australia and only a defiant rear-guard action by the Australians in the first Test prevented a clean sweep. The Pakistan cricket team dominated the series from the first day to the last and showed that it is virtually undefeatable from its base in the Gulf. There are many positives to take from the series. Pacer Mohammed Abbas underlined his rapid emergence as the best fast bowler in the world. His career average of below 15 is the lowest of any bowler to take more than 50 wickets. Limited-overs sensation Fakhar Zaman showed that his skills are transferable to the Test arena as he made two half centuries on his debut. All the batsmen contributed significant scores and every bowler chipped in to keep pressure on the Aussies as Abbas ran through their brittle batting line-up. The return to form of captain Sarfaraz Ahmad is particularly important as it allows him to lead the team from the front.

If there is any reason for concern in Pakistani cricket right now it is off the field. New Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has to contend with the reality of Indian economic dominance in the cricketing world. Series against India are the financial lifeblood for every other cricket board but there is little chance India will play us, especially with the hardline Narendra Modi government in power. The improved security situation in Pakistan does mean there is a chance other international teams will visit the country and it is likely more matches of the Pakistan Super League will be held at home next year. Given all these problems, it is nothing short of remarkable that Pakistan is still one of the best cricket teams in the world. Exiled from home, bereft of cash and stuck with a badly mismanaged domestic cricketing structure, we still manage to churn out superstar after superstar. The absence of cricket at home seems to have done nothing to dampen Pakistan’s enthusiasm for the game. We now have a challenging series against New Zealand to come but with spirits lifted after this win we will once again go in as favourites.