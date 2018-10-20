2 brothers among 3 killed in rail accident

ISLAMABAD: Three boys including two brothers were killed in a train accident here on Friday in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station. Police brought dead bodies of the boys aging between 16 to 20 years to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for legal formalities.

The incident took place at about 4:20pm. According to eye witnesses, the boys were crushed by a train while crossing the railway track. A large number of nearby people gathered around venue. The police were prompt to keep them off the track so that flow of rails is smooth.

Rescue 1122 In-Charge Media Wing Azra Shahid told The News that the three boys were killed when they were crossing railway track. A boy was between 16 to 20 years of age while other two 10 to 15 years old, he said.

“We have shifted dead bodies of the boys to PIMS for legal formalities,” she said. She said that nobody could see the condition of dead bodies.