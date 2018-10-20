Mourinho promises best behaviour for Chelsea return

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho insists he will be on his best behaviour on his return to Stamford Bridge, but hopes his Manchester United side inflict Chelsea’s first defeat of the season on Saturday (today).

The Portuguese won three Premier League titles in two successful spells in charge of Chelsea, but has lost all three of his previous visits to Stamford Bridge as United manager without even scoring a goal.

And while Mourinho claimed that the fixture is now just like any other as far as he is concerned, he also conceded that he would not celebrate should United break that run to ease the mounting pressure on their manager.

“For me, it is another game,” said Mourinho. “Would I celebrate like crazy my team’s goal at Stamford Bridge or my team’s victory at Stamford Bridge? I don’t think so.“I think I would try to control myself and to respect the stadium and the supporters that were my supporters and stadium for many years.”