Nepal’s Aarav wins singles title

KARACHI: Nepal’s Aarav Hada won the singles title of the NEMOZ ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-2 at DA Creek Club on Friday.

Second seed Aarav beat top seed Hasheesh Kumar 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

The third position was taken by Tahan Aman and the fourth was grabbed by Ashar Mir.

In the doubles category, the title was claimed by the pair of Hasheesh and Ashar.

The second position was claimed by the pair of Aarav and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal.

The third position was taken by the duo of Taha Aman and Yahya Ehtisham.

The fourth position went to the duo of Zain Ehtisham and Ammar Ismail.