Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Sports

REUTERS
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alonso hails Hamilton as one of F1 greats

AUSTIN, Texas: Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate Fernando Alonso hailed the Briton as a Formula One great on Thursday and said he was happy to see him stand on the brink of a fifth world championship.

The pair were fractious teammates at McLaren in Hamilton’s 2007 debut season, with the youngster ending that campaign as runner-up and ahead of the double world champion Spaniard who then left.

“I’m happy for him because he showed the talent from day one,” Alonso told reporters at the US Grand Prix.“He was able to win races when the car was there to win it but he was able to win races in some of the seasons when the car was not in the top of the form, like 2009,” he said.

“It’s impressive — and now it’s time to enjoy for him, so I’m happy,” added the Spaniard, who is bowing out of Formula One at the end of the year.Hamilton will stand level with the late, great Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio if — as seems inevitable — he takes a fifth crown and becomes only the third driver to reach that mark.

Germany’s Michael Schumacher holds the record of seven.Asked to list his top five world champions, Alonso modestly declined to mention himself.“Probably Michael, Fangio, (Ayrton) Senna, (Alain) Prost, Lewis, probably this will be the top five, probably, that come to my mind,” he said.

“But it’s difficult to compare different times and different ways to win those championships.“Lewis winning five now and being the same as Fangio. It’s a great achievement and if one had to do that in our generation, I’m happy that it’s Lewis because he showed the talent and he showed the commitment.”

Hamilton refused to take anything for granted even if he is now 67 points clear of Vettel with four races remaining.“As a team, none of us are saying how cool it would be if it happened this weekend or the next, we’re not focusing on ifs. We’re focusing on making sure that we deliver,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations