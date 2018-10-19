Pacquiao to face Broner in Jan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: Philippine boxing idol Manny Pacquiao said a January fight in the US with American Adrien Broner is almost certain, but he dodged the mounting speculation of a possible rematch with rival Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao, 39, pumped new life into his storied but slowing boxing career in July when he delivered his first knockout in nine years in a bout against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina. Since then Pacquiao has defied calls to retire and promised to fight again, which has prompted unclear reports about a range of possible contenders.
MANILA: Philippine boxing idol Manny Pacquiao said a January fight in the US with American Adrien Broner is almost certain, but he dodged the mounting speculation of a possible rematch with rival Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao, 39, pumped new life into his storied but slowing boxing career in July when he delivered his first knockout in nine years in a bout against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina. Since then Pacquiao has defied calls to retire and promised to fight again, which has prompted unclear reports about a range of possible contenders.
Comments