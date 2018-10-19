Fri October 19, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Pak, Swiss cooperation in archaeology agreed

Islamabad: Pakistan and Switzerland has agreed on cooperation in the exhibition, research and training segments of the archaeology and museum sector.

Under the agreement, the Rietberg Museum, Zurich, will help secure scholarships for young Pakistani professionals and students for higher education in the field of cultural heritage in Swiss Universities.

Also, there will be an exchange of experts, scholars, and trainings in all areas of museum activities, while joint research projects will be carried out for studying and documenting museum collections. The Rietberg Museum will provide short term courses, internships and residencies to Pakistani professionals in the field of archaeology, museology and cultural heritage management. Also, exchange visit of curators for studying and sharing knowledge about museum activities will also be arranged.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the department of archaeology and museums, Islamabad, and the Museum Rietberg, Zurich, for the purpose. Under the MoU, a two members Museum Rietberg delegation is currently in Pakistan to discuss corporation in exhibition, research and training.

Comments

