Kiani elected to GAVI Board

Islamabad: Minister for Health Aamer Kiani has been elected member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) Board, a high-powered body which deliberates, discusses and decides about global policies on vaccination and its apparatus. The election washeld during the 65th WHO Regional Committee Meeting in Khartoum, Sudan.

The country’s elevation to the position is reflective of growing confidence of the international health fraternity in the country’s health leadership.

The GAVI Board is the supreme governing body of the Vaccine Alliance. Functions of the Board includes setting of policies and strategies for GAVI, and amending its by-laws and other internal guidelines and procedures necessary for administration and management of the Vaccine Alliance. Pakistan was also elected member of the Pricing and Marketing Committee, an important subcommittee of the board.