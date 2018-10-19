Fri October 19, 2018
A
Agencies
October 19, 2018

Lesco chief takes notice of Jalib daughter’s hefty bill

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Chief Executive Mujahid Pervaiz on Wednesday took notice of Habib Jalib’s daughter’s hefty electricity bill amounting to Rs75,000.According to a Lesco spokesperson, "The Lesco chief executive has called for a transparent investigation and said that all necessary help will be provided to her."

Lesco had sent legendary poet Habib Jalib’s daughter an electricity bill amounting to Rs75,000. A resident of Mustafa Town in Lahore, Tahira Habib Jalib lives in a 2.5 marla house with her sisters and their children.

Speaking to Geo News, Tahira said, “I am the sole bread-winner of the family and I drive a car to earn money. The car that I am driving is bought on loan.” Referring to political leaders who use her father's poetry in their political messages, Tahira said, “These leaders use my father’s prose in their speeches but they do not take notice of the troubles faced by his children.”

Born as Habib Ahmed, Jalib was born on March 24, 1928 in Hoshiarpur village. He migrated to Pakistan after partition and worked as a proof-reader for an Urdu daily, Imroze in Karachi.

