The Khashoggi case

On October 2, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He has not been seen since. At this point, the most plausible explanation is that Khashoggi was killed, most likely on the orders of the Saudi leadership or by elements within the kingdom. Reports in the Turkish media indicate that a 15-man squad of intelligence operatives and hit men flew into and out of Istanbul on the day of his disappearance. There have been grisly reports of Khashoggi being dismembered and pieces of his body flown out of the country. While the Saudis have denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, at this point the onus is on the kingdom to explain what really happened. Khashoggi was a prominent though moderate critic of the new ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and any possibility that the Saudis violated Turkish sovereignty to kill a dissident journalist would spark a diplomatic crisis. Although Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, has painted himself as a moderniser and reformer, he has been criticised for targeting political opponents in the guise of an anti-corruption drive. He has gone after family members seen as potential threats and arrests of dissident intellectuals. Now, if his targets have been expanded to include the murder of journalists that would be a step too far and require full condemnation from the international community.

The one country that has the financial clout to force an explanation out of Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to take any action. US President Donald Trump has specifically stated that the $110 billion in arms that the Saudis purchase from the US dwarfs all other considerations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Saudi Arabia this week but refused to comment on his talks with officials there. The US alliance with Saudi Arabia goes beyond just arms sales. The two countries are allied in the brutal war in Yemen and the Saudis have been a crucial part of the US strategy against Iran. It is clear that the Trump administration is hoping the controversy dies down after which it can go back to business as usual with MBS. This must not be allowed to happen. If the kingdom is indeed responsible, this would strike fear into the hearts not just of independent journalists from Saudi Arabia but around the world. Authoritarian governments could feel even more empowered to kill their critics and feign ignorance, knowing that a superpower like the US doesn’t care. Justice is needed for Khashoggi and all those who dare to dissent.