Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Editorial

October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The Khashoggi case

On October 2, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He has not been seen since. At this point, the most plausible explanation is that Khashoggi was killed, most likely on the orders of the Saudi leadership or by elements within the kingdom. Reports in the Turkish media indicate that a 15-man squad of intelligence operatives and hit men flew into and out of Istanbul on the day of his disappearance. There have been grisly reports of Khashoggi being dismembered and pieces of his body flown out of the country. While the Saudis have denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, at this point the onus is on the kingdom to explain what really happened. Khashoggi was a prominent though moderate critic of the new ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and any possibility that the Saudis violated Turkish sovereignty to kill a dissident journalist would spark a diplomatic crisis. Although Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, has painted himself as a moderniser and reformer, he has been criticised for targeting political opponents in the guise of an anti-corruption drive. He has gone after family members seen as potential threats and arrests of dissident intellectuals. Now, if his targets have been expanded to include the murder of journalists that would be a step too far and require full condemnation from the international community.

The one country that has the financial clout to force an explanation out of Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to take any action. US President Donald Trump has specifically stated that the $110 billion in arms that the Saudis purchase from the US dwarfs all other considerations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Saudi Arabia this week but refused to comment on his talks with officials there. The US alliance with Saudi Arabia goes beyond just arms sales. The two countries are allied in the brutal war in Yemen and the Saudis have been a crucial part of the US strategy against Iran. It is clear that the Trump administration is hoping the controversy dies down after which it can go back to business as usual with MBS. This must not be allowed to happen. If the kingdom is indeed responsible, this would strike fear into the hearts not just of independent journalists from Saudi Arabia but around the world. Authoritarian governments could feel even more empowered to kill their critics and feign ignorance, knowing that a superpower like the US doesn’t care. Justice is needed for Khashoggi and all those who dare to dissent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra