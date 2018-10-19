PPMA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Shakil Ahmed has been elected as the new chairman of the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) for the year 2018/19, a statement said on Thursday. Rizwan Aslam and Syed Zahid Ahmed were also elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman of the association, respectively. This was announced by association’s Secretary General Rashid Mahmood, after the annual elections held on Wednesday. Zakaria Usman, the outgoing PPMA chairman, congratulated the new office-bearers and ensured his full support, the statement added.