Thu October 18, 2018
Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
October 18, 2018

Ministry of Human Rights asks for data of PWDs

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights has asked the relevant governments’ representatives to share updated survey based information and data about Persons with Disability (PWDs) that is required for preparing policies and plans for protection and promotion of PWDs and mental disability in the country.

The matter was discussed at a consultative session held on Wednesday. Secretary for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha presided the session which was organised to review and finalise Action Plan in pursuance to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with disabilities, (UNCRPD) Incheon strategy and other international commitments pertaining to disability and for seeking concurrence of the stakeholders on the milestones indicated in the proposed action plan.

The meeting organised to seek final input of the stakeholders, discussed in detail the milestones proposed in the Action Plan, concurrence of the relevant stakeholders before finalization of the action plan and its submission to UNESCAP.

Meeting deliberated upon the issues and challenges which are faced with the respective provincial governments and relevant federal departments while achieving the milestones and targets committed in the Action Plan.

Representative of the federal government, provincial governments and other departments working on disability and data collection attended the meeting. The Federal Secretary for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha highlighted the significance of promotion and protection of rights of persons with disability in the country and urged their mainstreaming in the development process.

She said the identification of the gaps and to take further policy, legal and administrative measures for protection and promotion of PWDs by the federal and provincial governments is mandatory at the grassroots level.

Representative of the different departments apprised the meeting about the measures taken by their respective departments, to up lift the status of PWDs. The Secretary stressed for further collaboration and coordination with relevant stakeholders for creating awareness and sensitization about the Rights of disables.

She asked all the relevant governments’ representatives to share updated survey based information and data about PWDs required to prepare policies and plans for protection and promotion of persons with physical and mental disability in the country. In this regard, she also asked them to put forward their future course of action so that Action Plan can be finalized. She said that all out efforts are being made by the Human Rights Ministry to protect the rights of the people especially the persons with disability. She stressed on the need to produce and disseminates reliable and comparable disability statistics accessible by PWDs.

The meeting reviewed their progress with regard to UNCRPD and Incheon Strategy about their recommendations for consideration of Action Plan at the earliest. Incheon Strategy is about to establish reliable baseline disability statistics. A draft ‘Action Plan for Operationalizing the Incheon Strategy’ received from UNESCAP was forwarded to the relevant federal and provincial stakeholders for seeking their views and concurrence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ministry of Human Rights has prepared Pakistan’s initial report on UNCRPD with the coordination of relevant federal and provincial departments. As a result of consultative process, a draft Action Plan received from UNESCAP was communicated to the relevant federal and provincial governments for seeking their views and concurrence.

