Bahawalpur crowned Blind T20 Cricket champs

LAHORE: Bahawalpur grabbed the Grade-1 NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 title after beating Islamabad by 34 runs in the final here at the Bagh-i-Jinnah Ground on Wednesday.

Bahawalpur, batting first, scored 205 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid was their top scorer with 54 runs while Moeen Ali made 25. Chasing the huge ask, Islamabad fell 34 runs short of the target. Islamabad made 171 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Anees Javed’s 62 runs innings went in vain. M Raheel was another notable batsman with 20 runs. Sajid Nawaz took 2 wickets. M Rashid won the Man of the Match award. Other prize winners were: Man of the Tournament: B1: Riasat Khan (Faisalabad), B2: Badar Munir (Okara), B3: M Akram (Gujranwala), Best Wicketkeeper: Gul Zaib (Abbottabad). Chaudary Ikhlaq, Minister Special Education Punjab, Ch Zulfiqar, Senior Vice President National Bank of Pakistan, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Syed Salman Bokhari Director Marketing PBCC, Bilala Satti Director Cricket Operations PBCC were the guests of honour on the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players.