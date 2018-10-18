Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Sports

AFP
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asian MMA star slams ‘shocking’ brawl

SEOUL: Asia’s highest-ranked mixed martial artist said fighters must remember they’re idols for children as he slammed last week’s “shocking” scenes after Conor McGregor’s defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chan “The Korean Zombie” Sung-jung said the post-fight violence, when Nurmagomedov and his team attacked McGregor and his entourage in images beamed around the world, had set back attempts to clean up MMA’s image. “We should be inspiring kids and not shocking them,” the Seoul-based featherweight said ahead of this week’s Angel’s Fighting MMA event in Seoul, where all profits pay medical expenses for terminally ill children.

“As martial artists we are role models,” added Chan, who is ranked 10th in the world by the UFC in his weight division. “Hyping up the fight is understandable but violence outside the cage is a no-go. We are adults and should remember the impact what we do has on kids.” Chan was speaking at his Korean Zombie Gym in Seoul as he prepared to fly out for his next fight, against the UFC’s former champion and third-ranked featherweight Frankie “The Answer” Edgar.

The bout will headline the UFC’s 25th-anniversary fight card in Denver on November 10, reflecting Chan’s stature and the sport’s global reach.

If he finds a way past the American veteran, the Korean fighter is expected to get a second shot at the featherweight title — and the chance to become the UFC’s first Asian world champion. “Fighters are emerging from all over Asia, and from South Korea,” said Chan. “The image of the sport has improved and it is up to us as martial artists to make sure this continues.” Chan’s “Zombie” tag comes from his ability to keep moving forward into battle, even when under a barrage, and he is level-headed about the challenge posed by Edgar.

“I know he will try to wear me down, try to exhaust me, but I am ready for that,” said Chan. “My stamina is very good.”Chan seemed destined for the top after joining the UFC in 2011, after starring on the domestic scene in South Korea.

He went 3-0 before losing to then-featherweight champion Jose “Scarface” Aldo, dislocating his shoulder throwing a huge right before losing via TKO in the fourth.Following South Korea’s compulsory military service and a knee injury, Chan exploded back on to the scene with a first-round knockout of Dennis “The Menace” Bermudez in February 2017.

Now with a career record of 14 wins and four losses, Chan will be faced with his biggest challenge yet against Edgar (23-6-1), the 36-year-old former UFC lightweight champion.But Chan said his time away from the cage — which also brought the birth of three children, aged four to three months — had put life into perspective.

At the Angel’s Fighting event, Chan was in the corner for a fighter from his gym. He said such charity initiatives showed MMA could have a positive impact.“In the past the image (of MMA) has not been great but we are seeing this change, and everything is looking positive,” said Chan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral