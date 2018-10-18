We need parks

It is shocking that in a country like Pakistan there are not enough public parks where families can take their children in the evening. All residential areas in big cities look like a jungle of concrete buildings with no open green spaces. In the past, children would play outdoor games. This was a good activity that kept children fit and healthy. However, these days, many children prefer to remain in their rooms, glued to either TV or computer screen.

But these children are also not at fault. There are no public parks where children can play and their families can have a nice stroll. Many existing parks have been encroached by the land mafia and the remaining are in such a bad condition that no parent would feel comfortable while sending their children to those places. The government must take adequate steps to establish a sufficient number of parks which can be visited by both children and adults. People should also be encouraged to volunteer for the maintenance of parks in their neighbourhoods.

Sheikh Bilal Ahmed ( Karachi )