Wed October 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Dar’s properties confiscated, govt tells SC

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court about the confiscation of properties of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in Pakistan besides submitting that the process of his repatriation to country is underway.

A three-member bench of the apex court head by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the matter of Ishaq Dar. Additional Attorney General told the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had confiscated the properties of former Finance Minister. The law officer also informed the court that negotiations were being held with the government of United Kingdom for the arrest of the former finance minister and after his arrest efforts would be made for his repatriation as well.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period).

On previous hearings of the instant matter the court was informed that the red warrant was issued after the approval of Ministry of Interior Affairs.

It was further informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has forwarded the red warrant to Interpol to arrest the former finance minister.

