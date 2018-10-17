Rupee falls

KARACHI: The rupee continued its slide against the dollar on Tuesday amid tight supply of dollars in the market, dealers said.

The rupee dropped 60 paisas to 133.85 against the dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 133.25 in the previous session.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 133.50 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 133.30. Dealers said mismatch in supply and demand of the dollars continued to weigh on the domestic currency.