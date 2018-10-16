Tennis: Seeded players advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All the seeded players of under-18 age category were through to the next round of the 2nd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2018 here at Bagh-i-Jinnah Tennis Courts on Monday. The opening ceremony was performed by former Davis Cupper Rasheed Malik.
First round results: Under-18: Muhammad Shoaib beat Osama Khan 6-2, 6-1,Adnan Khan beat Taimoor 6-1, 6-1, Humza bin Rehan beat Nalain Abbas 7-5, 6-4, Zain Ch beat Arham 6-3, 1-6, 6-2,Parbhat Kumar beat Ifham Rana 6-4, 6-2, Ahmad Kamil beat Inam Arif 6-0, 6-2, Ahmad Asjad Qureshi beat Saif Ahmad 6-1, 6-1, Aqib Hayyat beat Muhammad Said 6-0, 6-2, Abdullah Adnan beat M. Abdullah 6-4, 6-0, Izhar Iftikhar beat Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3, Saqib Hayyat beat M. Ahmad Ehtisham 6-1, 6-1.
