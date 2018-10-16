Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Islamabad, Bahawalpur in Blind Cricket final

LAHORE: Islamabad and Bahawalpur made their way to the final of Grade-1 while Attock and Karachi emerged finalists of the Grade-2 of the National Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 on Monday.

The Grade II final will be played on October 16 at Jinnah Stadium, Karachi while Grade I final will be played on October 17 at Lahore’s Bagh-i-Jinnah Ground. In the Grade-1 semifinals played at Aligarh Cricket Ground Lahore, Islamabad beat Okara by 31 runs Okara.

Islamabad made 200 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Anees Javed made 64 and Ayub Khan 62. Okara, in reply, were restricted to 169 for 9 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Tiger made 59. Osama grabbed 2 wickets. Anees Javed was declared the Man of the Match.

In the second semifinal, Bahawalpur beat Peshawar by seven wickets. Peshawar made 209/2 Haroon Khan made 110 and Mohsin Khan 41. Bahawalpur chased the target in 17.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Muhammad Ijaz made 71 and Moeen Ali chipped in with 51. Man of the Match went to Muhammad Ijaz. In first semifinal of Grade II, Attock beat Multan 44 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala whereas in the second semifinal, Karachi beat Faisalabad by nine wickets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Photos & Videos

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down