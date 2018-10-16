Islamabad, Bahawalpur in Blind Cricket final

LAHORE: Islamabad and Bahawalpur made their way to the final of Grade-1 while Attock and Karachi emerged finalists of the Grade-2 of the National Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 on Monday.

The Grade II final will be played on October 16 at Jinnah Stadium, Karachi while Grade I final will be played on October 17 at Lahore’s Bagh-i-Jinnah Ground. In the Grade-1 semifinals played at Aligarh Cricket Ground Lahore, Islamabad beat Okara by 31 runs Okara.

Islamabad made 200 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Anees Javed made 64 and Ayub Khan 62. Okara, in reply, were restricted to 169 for 9 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Tiger made 59. Osama grabbed 2 wickets. Anees Javed was declared the Man of the Match.

In the second semifinal, Bahawalpur beat Peshawar by seven wickets. Peshawar made 209/2 Haroon Khan made 110 and Mohsin Khan 41. Bahawalpur chased the target in 17.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Muhammad Ijaz made 71 and Moeen Ali chipped in with 51. Man of the Match went to Muhammad Ijaz. In first semifinal of Grade II, Attock beat Multan 44 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala whereas in the second semifinal, Karachi beat Faisalabad by nine wickets.