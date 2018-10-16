Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lecture on lifestyle medicine

Islamabad: The World Health Organisation predicts that by 2020 two thirds of all diseases worldwide will be the result of lifestyle choices.

Speaking at Islamic International Medical College (IIMC) Rawalpindi, renowned family medicine specialist, Dr. Shagufta Feroz focused on lifestyle medicine being the evidence based medical specialty that uses predominantly plant based diet, adequate sleep, stress management, regular exercise/physical activity, avoidance of risky substance use and social support to prevent, treat and reverse non-communicable disease.

The author of “Living as Nature Intended” and the founder of SLP (Synchronized lifestyle modification Program) educated the medical students, faculty and medical practitioners about correct eating for all age groups, all medical conditions and even for patients on tube feeding. SLP uses nutrient dense, high calorie natural foods in satisfying portions to create a harmony. SLP 8 Rules of Correct Eating are the basis of all food plans. SLP helps in weight and size management, cure of chronic allergies, asthma and skin diseases.

Dr. Shagufta remarked upon the observation that timing is everything. That might be a slight exaggeration but timing is discussed extensively as it relates to a healthy lifestyle. It makes a difference when you sleep, how long you sleep, when you eat breakfast and other meals. The connection between lack of sleep and lack of health is pretty well known by now. It seems that eating breakfast is correlated with a smaller waist and better cognitive function. She is a regular speaker at various academic institutes, health forums, doctor forums and training institutes. In 2015 she spoke at TEDx Lahore on the importance of a healthy lifestyle for the young. In order to spread awareness about correct eating she is using the power of print, digital and social media. She has also appeared in over 100 TV health shows. Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan, Maj. Gen. (r) Prof. Masood Anwar Dean Medical Sciences and other faculty members also graced the occasion with their presence and the medical students greatly benefited from the session.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down