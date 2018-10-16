Lecture on lifestyle medicine

Islamabad: The World Health Organisation predicts that by 2020 two thirds of all diseases worldwide will be the result of lifestyle choices.

Speaking at Islamic International Medical College (IIMC) Rawalpindi, renowned family medicine specialist, Dr. Shagufta Feroz focused on lifestyle medicine being the evidence based medical specialty that uses predominantly plant based diet, adequate sleep, stress management, regular exercise/physical activity, avoidance of risky substance use and social support to prevent, treat and reverse non-communicable disease.

The author of “Living as Nature Intended” and the founder of SLP (Synchronized lifestyle modification Program) educated the medical students, faculty and medical practitioners about correct eating for all age groups, all medical conditions and even for patients on tube feeding. SLP uses nutrient dense, high calorie natural foods in satisfying portions to create a harmony. SLP 8 Rules of Correct Eating are the basis of all food plans. SLP helps in weight and size management, cure of chronic allergies, asthma and skin diseases.

Dr. Shagufta remarked upon the observation that timing is everything. That might be a slight exaggeration but timing is discussed extensively as it relates to a healthy lifestyle. It makes a difference when you sleep, how long you sleep, when you eat breakfast and other meals. The connection between lack of sleep and lack of health is pretty well known by now. It seems that eating breakfast is correlated with a smaller waist and better cognitive function. She is a regular speaker at various academic institutes, health forums, doctor forums and training institutes. In 2015 she spoke at TEDx Lahore on the importance of a healthy lifestyle for the young. In order to spread awareness about correct eating she is using the power of print, digital and social media. She has also appeared in over 100 TV health shows. Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan, Maj. Gen. (r) Prof. Masood Anwar Dean Medical Sciences and other faculty members also graced the occasion with their presence and the medical students greatly benefited from the session.