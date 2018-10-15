Police arrest 40 suspects in Kohat

PESHAWAR: In a crackdown of Kohat police on the directives of DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid 40suspected arrested on Sunday from different areas of Kohat. Joint team of police,elite force, bomb disposal squad, pointer dogs, DSB, and ladies police led bySHO

Rasul Rehman had carried out six hour long crackdown in Billitang villageand its adjacent suburban areas of Kohat. Mainly crack-down againstanti-social element was carried out in Dhora Garhi, Dhoda, Dheri Banda andKarmatoo villages of Kohat.

The police recovered 18 crackers, 114 packets of China firecrackers, 08 pistols, 07 chargers, 840cartridges and 280 gram Cannabis found in possession of suspects were seized.