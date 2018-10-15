Mon October 15, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Anti-measles campaign begins in Chitral today

CHITRAL: A 12-day anti-measles vaccination campaign will begin in 24 union councils of the district to vaccinate children between nine months to five years of age today.

Speaking to the media persons at his office, Expanded Programme on Immunisation programme coordinator Dr Fayyaz Roomi said that the 12-day anti-measles drive would continue till October 27.

He added that 131 vaccination teams would run the campaign in the 24 union councils of the district.

"A total of 41 fixed centres have been established in all the 24 union councils of the district, while mobile vaccination teams would access far-flung areas to immunise the children," he said.

Dr Fayyaz Roomi maintained that to raise awareness among the residents on the importance of drive and against the deadly disease, the services of religious leaders, teachers, members of civil society and community leaders have been sought. "Last year, 299 cases of measles had been reported in the country but this year 48 cases have been reported in Chitral alone," he said and added that the

campaign in Chitral should

be made a success at any cost.

He told the media persons that the campaign against measles was much complicated than polio as the anti-measles vaccine could not be taken to another area or spot once it was opened.

"Focal persons have also been assigned the task to handle any complication in children being vaccinated," he asserted.

