Big plunderers be punished to purge country: Siraj

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said to establish a “clean, green and corruption free Pakistan” all big plunderers of public wealth must be arrested and punished, and the notion that some people were above the law must be negated.

Addressing different delegations at Mansoora on Sunday, Sirajul Haq said a ruthless accountability was the demand of the nation as also the need of the hour. He urged the courts to play their role to control corruption. He also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to exercise his authority under suo motu against all those who had misappropriated public money, earned heaps of wealth through illegal means and transferred the same to foreign countries.