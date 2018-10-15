Peshawar qualify for Super Eight

KARACHI: Peshawar, who had recovered from a precarious position on Saturday, recorded their fourth win to make it to the Super Eight stage when they overwhelmed bottom-placed Islamabad by five wickets on the fourth day of their sixth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, on Sunday.

With 30 points, they became the third side of their group, after SNGPL and KRL, to confirm their next round berth.

Peshawar chased the 374-run target for the loss of five wickets after resuming their second innings at 352-4.

Akbar Badshah remained not out on 41 which he scored off 83 balls, hitting four fours.

Stumper Gohar Ali made a valuable contribution of 32-ball 26, striking four fours.

Paceman Mohammad Nadeem got 3-73.

Islamabad are now out of the competition, having gained just ten points. They are in the relegation zone. Their next round fixture against Lahore Whites will be very important. Lahore Whites are also fighting to avert relegation. As per rules, one departmental and one regional side will be demoted to the second-tier slots.

Islamabad posted 276 and 179. Peshawar made only 82 in their first innings.

In the other Pool A fixture, at LCCA Ground, Lahore, FATA romped to their second win, beating Lahore Whites by three wickets to keep their Super Eight stage hopes alive.

FATA achieved the 112-run target for the loss of seven wickets after resuming their second innings at 24-1.

Samiullah Junior (29) and Khushdil Shah (17) made precious contributions. Fast bowler Waqas Ahmed got 3-32, for match figures of 8-174.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan got 2-43, for a 4-113 match haul. FATA posted 335 in their first innings. Lahore Whites made 180 and 266.

FATA moved to 18 points and will play their final round outing against Peshawar later this week.

The Pool B encounter between Karachi Whites and Multan ended in a draw at the Multan Cricket Stadium with the former taking three points due to their first innings lead.

Karachi Whites, who have already made it to the Super Eight stage from the group alongside WAPDA and SSGC, moved to 34 points.

After claiming a huge 440-run lead, Karachi Whites declared their second innings at 73-5 to set a tough 482-run target for Multan, who scored 237-6 by the end of the game.

Imran Rafiq displayed fine batting skills, scoring unbeaten 129. He hit 17 fours in his 135-ball match-saving knock. Waqar Hussain struck 40 off 48 balls, hammering four fours. International all-rounder Anwar Ali got 3-74.

Karachi Whites staged 600-6 declared in their first innings. In response, Multan, who resumed their first innings at 244-8, were folded for 260.

In a Pool B outing, at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) galloped to their second win when they defeated PTV by nine wickets.

PTV, having conceding 160 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 207-5 and perished for 241 to set a target of 82 which ZTBL achieved in the 23rd over after losing one wicket.

Anas Mustafa (31*) and Aqib Shah (26*) shared 58 for the second wicket to take ZTBL safely home.

In PTV’s second innings, Hassan Mohsin made 47 off 83 balls, hitting eight fours. Pacer Nasim Shah claimed 6-59.

The dead rubber between WAPDA and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, ended in a draw with the latter gaining three points due to their first innings lead. Both sides have already made it to the Super Eight stage.

In response to WAPDA’s first innings total of 182, SSGC began the day at 262-4 and went on to reach 528-9 when the game ended.

Mohammad Irfan, batting at No10, scored 106 off 100 balls, hitting ten fours and five sixes — his maiden hundred.

Irfan added 141 for the ninth wicket with Maqbool Ahmed, who made 76 not out, including five fours and one six.

Asif Zakir (56) and Fawad Alam (44) also batted well. Test pacer Ehsan Adil and Sadaif Mehdi picked three wickets each.

The first day’s game had been called off after 6.1 overs were bowled due to the poor condition of the pitch.