Final Zimbabwe-South AfricaT20 washed out

BENONI, South Africa: Zimbabwe’s limited-overs tour of South Africa came to a soggy end as a persistent highveld storm settled over Benoni and ruled out any chance of play in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

Two pitch inspections were postponed as repeated showers crossed the ground, and Umpires Adrian Holdstock and Bongani Jele eventually called the game off.

The washout gave South Africa a 2-0 series win. Zimbabwe will move to Bangladesh next, with the first of three ODIs against the hosts a week from now.