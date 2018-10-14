Saad, brother move LHC for protective bails

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique on Saturday filed an application in the Lahore High Court for protective bails to avoid arrest from NAB.

In their applications, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique said that NAB was conducting inquiry against them in the Ashianana Housing Scheme scandal. They said they cooperating with NAB and also submitted reply in this regard. They said it was feared that NAB officials could arrest them unlawfully. They requested the court to direct the NAB not to arrest them in this regard. The court will hear the case on October 15.