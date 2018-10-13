MOL Pakistan completes commissioning of Mardankhel-2 Well

KOHAT/ISLAMABAD: MOL Pakistan, an oil exploration company, has completed commissioning of the Mardankhel-2 Well located in Kohat district, which would bring in 12mmscfd of gas and 1,400 barrels of condensate to the energy grid of Pakistan.

This was announced by Dr Berislav Gaso, executive vice president Upstream MOL Group, during a high-level meeting with Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Dr Gaso was accompanied by MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa and Pakistan Ali Murtaza Abbas.

Dr Gaso’s announcement regarding recent commissioning of the Mardankhel-2 Well was appreciated by the minister of energy. “Pakistan is an important asset for MOL Group and we look forward to further expanding our business in the country,” he said.

As part of his visit, Dr Berislav Gaso also met Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi.