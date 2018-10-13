Pakistan moving steadily towards enhanced stability: COAS

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan is moving steadily towards enhanced stability and is ready to take Pakistan-UK bilateral security relationship to the next level for mutual benefit, and in other fields of common interests. General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to UK met General Sir Nicholson Carter, UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), where upon arrival he was also presented guard of honour. According to an ISPR press release the meeting was followed by delegation-level talks on security environment and cooperation. Later COAS called on Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Defence, Gareth Bayley, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SREP) and Mark Sedwill, National Security Adviser (NSA). The discussions ranged from the bilateral bond created by sizeable Pakistan diaspora in Britain as well as shared interests in evolving global geo-political and geo-economic environment.

During the meetings evolving regional security environment and matters of mutual interest were discussed. British leadership was unanimous in acknowledging Pakistan’s extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism and commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and its positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.