1,100 poisonous snakes recovered in Badin raid

BADIN: The Sindh Wildlife Department Wednesday recovered 1,100 poisonous snakes and arrested two culprits from Badin, Geo News reported. According to the Wildlife Department’s deputy director Ghulam Sarwar, the snakes were found during a raid on a car on Badin’s bypass road. “During the raid, 1,100 snakes were recovered which were being transported to Karachi to be sold in hospitals,” he added. Snakes recovered from the car include three cobras, 30 pythons, 92 londi, 15 kraits and 10 two-faced snakes. He further added, “we have arrested two culprits and a case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Act”.