Aitchison College Jr Tennis from 15th

LAHORE: The 2nd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2018 will start from October 15 at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah Courts under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. The director of the tournament is Rashid Malik and referee of the tournament is Faheem Siddique. The closing ceremony will be held on October 20 at 530 pm.