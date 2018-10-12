Ex-NBA coach Winter dies at 96

LOS ANGELES: Tex Winter, who teamed with Phil Jackson to lead the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers to multiple NBA championships, died Wednesday in New York. He was 96. Winter pioneered the triangle offense that the Bulls and Lakers both used to dominated the league for years.Winter began his coaching career at Kansas State University in 1947. At age 30, he became the youngest coach in US college basketball.

He was hired as an assistant coach with Chicago in 1985 where he joined forces with head coach Jackson to guide the Jordan-led Bulls to NBA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998. Winter eventually followed Jackson to the Los Angeles Lakers. They guided the Lakers to three championships from 2000 to 2002.