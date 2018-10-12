National Junior Badminton C’ship gets under way

LAHORE: National Junior Badminton Championship got under way at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Wajid Ali Ch, President Punjab Badminton Association Majid Ali Ch, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Secretary PBF Wajid Ali Ch on this occasion expressed his gratitude to DG SBP Aamir Jan for extending all essential facilities to conduct National Junior Badminton Championship. “SBP has always been very generous whenever it comes to holding national or provincial sports events across the province,” he added.

Male and female players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fata and Islamabad are competing in Girls Singles U-18, Girls Doubles U-18, Girls Singles U-16, Boys Singles U-14, Boys Singles U-16, Boys Singles U-18 and Boys Doubles U-18 categories during the 4-day National Junior Badminton C’ship.

Results of the first day matches are as under: Boys Singles U-14 first round: Hashir (KP) beat Ali Zain (Sindh) by 21-6, 21-13Umar Khan (KP) beat M Ali Mehdi (Bal) by 21-9, 21-5. Zavior (Isl) beat Israr Hassan (Bal) by 21-19, 17-21, 21-19

Boys Singles U-16 first round: M Taha (Sindh) beat Hassan Raza (Bal) by 21-11, 21-12. M Uzair (KP) beat Syed Hassan (Bal) by 21-11, 21-12Danyal Shahzada (KP) beat Nouman Habib (Pb) by 21-8, 10-21, 21-19

M Haneef (Pb) beat Ghadeer Ali (Bal) by 21-5, 21-14Harris Fareed (Pb) beat Mazhar Hussain (Bal) by 21-6, 21-13Hamza (KP) beat Mahad Bin Rafay (Isl) by 21-15, 21-13

Boys Singles U-18 first round: Mubariz Bin Rafay (Isl) beat Danyal Sehgal (Sindh) by 21-14, 9-21, 21-10Jalees Yousaf (Pb) beat Ali Arshad (Isl) by 21-7, 21-12

Muzamil Waseem (Sindh) beat Imran Ali (Bal) by 19-21, 26-24, 24-22Muqsit Amir (Pb) beat Esa Khan Jagezai (Isl) by 21-19, 21-7. Asad Tahir (Pb) beat Mukarram Ali (AJK) by 21-18, 21-10Ali Akbar (Bal) beat Shayan (KP) by 21-14, 21-14. Malik Hassam Ullah (Sindh) beat Hamza Wishal (AJK) by 21-17, 21-8Anas Akhtar (Pb) beat Amar Shahzaib (Isl) by 21-14, 21-11.