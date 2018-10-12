Fri October 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Shehzad added to PSL draft pool

LAHORE: Batsman Ahmad Shehzad’s name has now been added to the PSL pool of players. He is placed in the Gold category.

Ahmad played for Multan Sultans last year and is currently placed on their roster. Multan can retain, trade or release him back into the Draft pool. He lost his place in the national team after testing positive in the dope test and serving the 4-month ban as well. However, the ban is back-dated and he will return to the action on November 11, as per the record books thus making him available for Pakistan Super League.

Ahmed consumed THC – a synthetic Cannabinoids, which is generally given to the cancer patients to avoid continuous vomitings. Subsequently, Ahmed Shehzad failed in dope test thus being eligible to receive the ban.

In the latest development, PCB added Ahmed into the draft pool for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Ahmed delivered the goods when he played for Multan Sultans in the previous edition.

While adding the player to the draft pool, they stated the owner of Mulan Sultans can retain Shahzad for the new edition or also can trade or release him in the upcoming drafts.

Further, they also clarified that the youngster is placed in the gold category. The addition of Shehzad to Gold Category means the list now has as many as 21 players in that category to pick in the auctions.

“Shehzad’s name has now been added to the PSL pool of players. He is placed in the Gold category. Ahmed played for Multan Sultans last year and is currently placed on their roster. Multan can retain, trade or release him back into the Draft pool,” the board said in a release.

However, it would be interesting to see whether Multan Sultans will go for Ahmed Shehzad or not. On the game basis, the right-handed opening batsman was in fine form before receiving the ban by the board.

