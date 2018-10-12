23,716-litre adulterated milk discarded

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 23,716 litres of adulterated milk across Punjab on Thursday.

Food dairy teams of the provincial food regulatory body held dozens of screening pickets for inspecting quality of milk in each district of Punjab. The authority discarded 23,716 litres of tainted milk being carried on 307 vehicles from different farmhouses and factories. Whereas the authority checked total 435,000 litres of milk in a daylong crackdown in 36 districts of Punjab. This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Usman.

He said dairy teams took milk samples for screening test on the spot and discarded thousands of litres of adulterated milk over contamination of harmful chemicals, powder, polluted water, formalin and surf mixed in the milk for thickness and quantity. The DG said PFA unearthed a factory for producing fake milk in Muzaffargarh on Wednesdaya and discarded 12,000 litres of milk during a raid.