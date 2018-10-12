Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

World

AFP
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Africa’s youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania

NAIROBI: Africa’s youngest billionaire was kidnapped on Thursday by gunmen from a gymnasium in Tanzania’s economic capital Dar es Salaam, officials said.

Mohammed Dewji, 43, who heads the MeTL Group which operates in about 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry, was snatched as he entered the gym of a hotel in the city.

"Initial information indicates he was kidnapped by whites travelling in two vehicles," regional governor Paul Makonda told journalists, adding that "this kind of incident is new here". Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa also implicated foreigners in the crime, telling a press conference the assailants had "shot into the air" before bustling Dewji into their car.

"Three people have already been arrested but we can’t divulge their identity for the moment," he said. Dewji was born in Tanzania and studied at Georgetown University in the United States. He also served as a member of parliament from 2005 to 2015.

In 2013, he became the first Tanzanian to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and was named Forbes Africa Person of the Year in 2015. Dewji is also the main shareholder in Tanzania’s Simba FC football club.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement