LB reps in Faisalabad to protest against new system

FAISALABAD: The elected local bodies’ representatives of Punjab will file petitions in the courts and hold protests on the roads throughout the province if the government tried to bring the new local bodies system arbitrarily before completion of their remaining tenure.

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation mayor said that under the present LB system, 50,000 local bodies’ representatives were elected transparently. He said the incumbent government tried to wrap up the prevailing LB system in the province and this move would be resisted.