FBL launches Faysal AutoCash

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, recently announced the launch of Faysal AutoCash at a local hotel, a statement said on Thursday.

In line with FBL’s mission to introduce innovative financial products for its consumers, Faysal AutoCash has been launched as a convenient personal instalment loan. Through this product, eligible customers would be able to fulfil their financial needs with a loan issued against their cars.

“The product will be offered at an attractive and affordable loan pricing schedule with flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months,” the statement said.

FBL’s Head of Retail Banking Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti said, “Faysal AutoCash is another feather in our cap and I can proudly vouch that our customers will benefit from this offering in a way that has never been as conveniently introduced in the industry before.”