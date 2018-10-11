Sharmin out of BD World T20 squad

DHAKA: There were no great surprises as Bangladesh announced their 15-member squad on for the upcoming Women’s World T20. With the exception of Sharmin Sultana, who is out on standby, it’s the same outfit that is recently hosted Pakistan for their four-match T20I series.

Experienced Salma Khatun will lead the squad comprised of all the players that helped them win their maiden Asia Cup title, followed by clinching the Women’s World T20 Qualifiers in the Netherlands.

24-year-old Sharmin, who was part of every squad up until this one, had only got her chances in ODIs. Consequently, she has been named among four stand-bys.” Bangladesh are placed in Group A where they will face the hosts West Indies in Providence on November 9. They will face England (Nov 12), Sri Lanka (Nov 14) and South Africa (Nov 18).

Bangladesh Women’s Squad: Salma Khatun (capt.), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Haque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta.