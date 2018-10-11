Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

There was no clause of seeking govt permission: Pak-India had signed binding agreement, PCB tells ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday yet again made it clear to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Pakistan and India signed a binding agreement in 2014 of playing six bilateral series in eight years with no clause of seeking government permission.

The agreement was penned down when India sought highest post in the ICC Big Three to pocket lion’s share of the ICC revenue. The PCB sent its answer to International Cricket Council (ICC) over a miscarried cricket agreement on bilateral series between Pakistan and India.

A three-day hearing before ICC regarding the botched cricket agreement on bilateral series between the two countries concluded on October 3. The ICC’s panel sought answers from PCB and Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to be submitted within a week’s time.

In its letter, PCB pointed out its financial loss given India’s reluctance with the agreement between the two cricketing board.

“PCB has suffered financial loss due to India not honouring the agreement between the two cricketing boards.”

The reply stated that there was no clause regarding seeking permission from the government in the agreement. The written reply stated that the dispute between the two cricketing board has been following since an agreement signed in April 2014 to start bilateral matches between the countries. India, however, did not honour the agreement and PCB filed a notice of dispute with the cricket’s governing body last November claiming damages from the BCCI. The PCB has demanded 70 million dollars in compensation from India, putting forth that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 had promised six bilateral series between 2015 and 2022.

Four of the six series were to be hosted by Pakistan in the UAE or in Pakistan with mutual consent, while the other two will be hosted by India. The PCB, led by Zaka Ashraf, had initially shown strong opposition to the ‘Big Three’ plan, which gave India, England and Australia the power to dominate world cricket. Later, PCB under Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi first agreed to the Big Three idea and then played a leading role in the rollback of Big Three after BCCI used PCB is getting to the top.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series