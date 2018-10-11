Taha stuns Pranav in under-14 tennis quarter-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Taha Aman stunned Nepal’s Pranav Manandhar 6-1, 7-6(5) in the boys singles quarter-final in Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 on Wednesday at Karachi Gymkhana.
In another quarter-final, top seed Hasheesh Kumar beat wildcard Ammar Ismail 6-4, 6-0. Third seed Yaha Ehtisham overpowered wildcard entrant Ashar Mir 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Second seed Aarav Hada from Nepal thrashed Ahmed Nael 6-2, 6-0. Taha will face Aarav and Hasheesh is up against Ashar in the semi-finals.
In doubles semi-finals, top seed pair of Aarav and Pranav defeated Taha and Ammar 6-2, 6-2. The second semi-final will be played between the pair of Farooq Atiq and Zain Ehtisham and the second seed duo of Hasheesh Kumar and Ashar Mir.
