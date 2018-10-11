Thu October 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Inter-School Cricket tournament from today

KARACHI: A colourful ceremony will be held here at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday (today) to mark the opening of the ninth edition of the 9th Inter-School Cricket Tournament being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA).

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, to be presided over by Fawad Ijaz Khan, PVCA chairman. The first match will be played between Falconhouse Grammar School and St Paul School. The semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15. The final will be played on December 16.

Each school has been allowed to field one guest player in a match, provided he doesn’t belong to any of the other participating school and is based in Karachi.The organising committee will strictly monitor the age of the players and if any player is found to be overage, the defaulting school will be scratched from the tournament.The venues are Karachi Gymkhana, National Stadium, Naya Nazimabad Stadium, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Eastern Star Ground and RLCA Ground.

