They need our help

While driving along the roads of the metropolis of Karachi, one can see an increasing number of drug addicts lying on the pavements or under the flyovers. They are living there permanently as they are abandoned by their families. They deserve our sympathy. It is the responsibility of the state to take care of them. While some welfare NGOs take steps for their rehabilitation, they cannot carry out their work on a large scale without the government’s support. The government should make a comprehensive policy for the rehabilitation of these deprived citizens of society.

Madiha Irfan

Karachi