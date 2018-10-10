Tennis camp for juniors concludes

ISLAMABAD: A two-week national development tennis camp, organised by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), has successfully concluded here at the PTF Tennis Complex, says a press release.

Players from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the camp. Asim Shafiq (PTF’s national development director) was the head coach and Mahmood Khan was the assistant coach during the camp.

It was a preseason camp for all the promising players in the Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 and men’s categories. Players were engaged in extensive physical and technical activities in a professional way.