Man kills sister over minor issue

PAKPATTAN: A man killed his sister over a minor issue at Mohallaha Muhammadnagar on Tuesday. Accused Sher Muhammad exchanged harsh words with his sister Zubada and in a fit of rage he hit her head with a hard object. As a result, she sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the DHQ Hospital where she died. Fareednagar police have registered a case.

Anti-encroachment drive: Acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ahmad Afnan Tuesday said anti-encroachments drive would continue. Addressing a meeting, the DC said things confiscated during the operation were at safe places. The acting DC visited Nagina Chowk, Drgah Bazaar and Old Town Hall chowk and inspected anti-encroachment drive. Meanwhile, acting DC Dr Ahmad Afnan Tuesday constituted a body to supervise anti-encroachment drive in the district. MPAs Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Pir Ahmad Shah Khagga, Chaudhry Naeem Ibrahim, DPO Maria Mehmood, AC Pakpattan Imran Basheer, AC Arifwala Zulifqar Boloch, XEN Public Health Engineering, XEN Highway, Deputy Director Local Government and Community Development Chief Officer District Council, Chief Officer MC Pakpattan and Chief Officer MC Arifwala will be the members of the body.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Locals were deprived of cash and other valuables on Tuesday. Five bandits entered the house of Muhammad Asif of Chak 48/EB and took away gold ornaments and Rs 1,240,000 after taking hostage the whole family. Robbers intercepted motorcyclist Abid Ali near Chak 19/KB and snatched his motorcycle, cash, a costly cell phone. Thieves stole a water pump, electricity wire worth Rs150,000 from the tube-well of Muhammad Ameen of Chak 83/EB. Police have registered cases.