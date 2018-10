Badminton: Laiba, Amal set up U-18 singles title clash

LAHORE: Lahore’s Laiba Masood and Amal Munib reached in the final of the Women’s Singles U-18 category in Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Junior Badminton Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Hzd) and Muqsit Amir (Fsd) will meet in Men’s U-18 Singles final.

The entertaining semifinals of women’s and men’s U-18 singles and quarterfinals of Boys U-14 Singles, Girls U-16 Singles, Men’s U-18 Singles, Women’s U-18 Singles and Men’s U-18 Doubles were played on the third day of the championship. Young players exhibited wonderful badminton skills and received huge appreciation from the large crowd.

Following are the results of third day:

Women’s U-18 Singles semifinal: Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Meerub Bhandara (Lhr) by 21-14, 21-04. Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Amna Jawad (Lhr) by 21-13, 21-9

Boy’s U-18 Singles semifinal: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Hzd) beat Anas Akhtar (Lhr) by 21-15, 21-18. Muqsit Amir (Fsd) beat Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) by 18-21, 21-5, 21-19.

Boys U-14 Singles quarterfinal: Saad Amir (Lhr) beat Ahmad Niazi (Bhakar) by 21-9, 21-10. Amar Hassan Janjua (Rwl) beat M. Rehan (Lhr) by 21-10, 21-10. Moeez Faisal (Lhr) beat Burhan Lodhi (DGK). M Ibrahim (Rwl) beat Ghasif Raza (Hzd) by 21-15, 21-18

Boys U-16 Singles Pre quarterfinal: Raza Ali (Lhr) beat Haseeb Ahmad (Hzd) by 21-13, 21-16. M. Haneef (Jhang) beat Bilal Nadeem (Lhr) by 16-21, 21-8, 21-16. Haris Fareed (Swl) beat Nouman Habib (RYK) by 21-20, 21-10. Raja Hassan (Hzd) beat Haasan Masood (Lhr) by 21-11, 21-12

Girls U-16 Singles quarterfinal: Zainab Ch (Lhr) beat Hajra Nabeel (Lhr) by 21-19, 21-17Mehr un Nisa (Lhr) beat Saman Shafique (Lhr) by 21-9, 21-14. Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) beat Arwa Rasheed (Lhr) by 21-11, 21-13. Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) got W.O against Laiba Anwar (Lhr)

Men U-18 Singles quarterfinal: Muqsit Amir (Fsd) beat Faizan Afzal (Bwn) by 21-17, 21-19. Raja Zulqarnainr (Hzd) beat Jalees Yousaf (Vehari) by 22-20, 21-12. Anas Akhtar (Lhr) bear Hasheem Ul Hassan (Lhr) by 21-11, 17-21, 21-17. Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Asad Tahir (Lhr) by 21-9, 21-16

Women’s U-18 Single quarterfinal: Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Meerum Ch (Jhang) by 21-5, 21-7. Meerab Bhandara (Lhr) beat Maryam Shahzadi (Jhang) by 21-7, 21-7. Amna Jawad (Lhr) beat Anam Basit (Fsd) by 21-9, 21-5. Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Aqsa Naseem (Lhr) by 21-13, 21-5

Men U-18 Doubles quarterfinal: Raja Zulqarnain (Hzd) & Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Hamza & Asad Ali (Bhakar) by 21-16, 21-14. Ahsan & Shayan (Jehlum) beat Hammad & Jalees (Vehari) by 21-18, 13-21, 21-18. Yasir Jibran & Hanif (Chiniot) beat Munib Haider & Hassan (Hzd) by 21-18, 26-24. Muqsit & Anas (Fsd) beat M Khubaib & M Taqueer (TTS) by 21-18, 21-17.

Schedule of Wednesday’s final matches:

Men’s Singles U-18 2:30 pm

Women’s Singles U-18 2:30 pm

Boys’ Singles U-16 3:30 pm

Girls’ Singles U-16 3:30 pm

Boys’ Singles U-14 4:00 pm

Men’s Doubles U-18 4:00 pm.