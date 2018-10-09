Tue October 09, 2018
AFP
October 9, 2018

Muguruza seeks more coverage of women’s tennis

HONG KONG: Former world number one Garbine Muguruza called Monday for greater television coverage of women’s tennis, as the game battles to recover from allegations of sexism that erupted at the US Open. The Spaniard, who is struggling to end a slump in form that has seen her slip to 15th in the world, welcomed a new five-year deal the WTA has signed with the Tennis Channel in the US which aims to boost coverage and attract more viewers to the women’s game. “I think it’s great, I think the more tennis we see is good,” the double Grand Slam champion said at the WTA Hong Kong Open as she prepared for her debut match at the tournament. “Sometimes I feel that (television) plays more men’s matches, not only in the United States but also in other countries, in Spain as well, and people need to see (women’s tennis) in order to have their daughters play.” Muguruza told reporters she believed tennis — where the earning gender gap persists despite the Grand Slams offering equal prize money — was “lucky” to suffer less from sexism than other sports. But she added it was important the women’s game achieved a higher profile. The women’s game was plunged into controversy at the US Open when losing finalist Serena Williams lashed out at umpire Carlos Ramos in spectacular fashion.

