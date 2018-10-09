KRL, SSGC confirm quarter-final berths

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirmed their quarter-final berths through their fifth straight wins in Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-day at different venues of the country on Monday.

WAPDA, SNGPL, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi also won their matches. In a Pool A match, at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, KRL overwhelmed Habib bank Limited (HBL) by nine runs on D/L method as bad light impeded the proceedings.HBL posted 320-7 in the allotted 50 overs with Abid Ali scoring 103-ball 91, which included ten fours.

Sajjad Ali (63) and Zohaib Khan (51) provided good support to Abid.Sohaibullah and Usman Arshad got two wickets each.KRL, in response, had reached 155-1 in 28 overs when the match was ended due to bad light.

Opener Arsalan Babar (90*) batted superbly, hitting 11 fours and one six from 94 deliveries.Usman Arshad remained not out on 30. In a Group B outing, at Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, SSGC also notched their fifth successive win, beating PTV by seven wickets.

PTV were all out for 237 in the 49th over with Saud Shakeel (54), Ali Khan (38) and Abdul Razzaq (38) being the main contributions.Usman Arshad picked three, while Zia-ul-Haq and Mohammad Irfan Junior claimed two wickets each.

SSGC reached the target in the 38th over for the loss of three wickets. Awais Zia hit unbeaten 108 off 100 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes. He scored 79 for the first wicket with Test opener Sami Aslam, who belted 48 off 47 balls.

Hasan Mohsin and Adnan Mehmood got one wicket each. WAPDA also virtually made it to the knock-out stage when they beat ZTBL by five runs on D/L method at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

ZTBL posted 263 all out with Shah Rukh Ali making 52. Spinner Mansoor Amjad got 3-44.In response, WAPDA had reached 189-5 in 38 overs when bad light ended the show. Skipper Salman Butt hit 114-ball 97, which featured 13 fours. Mohammad Abu Bakar made 53-ball 40.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, SNGPL recorded their second victory, edging NBP by 13 runs. Ali Waqas (102), Asif Ali (68) and Imran Butt (67) made great impact with the willow to guide SNGPL to 352-5.

Left-arm young pacer Ghulam Mudassir picked 3-85. NBP were brisk while chasing but were eventually folded for 339.Shan Masood struck 112-ball 132, which included 14 fours and two sixes. Kamran Ghulam belted 74 and Ahsan Ali made 46. Hussain Talat got 4-54.

Islamabad defeated FATA by five runs on D/L method at Diamond Club, Islamabad. Islamabad staged 281-9 in 50 overs with Fahad Iqbal scoring 83 and Farmanullah making 63.Fast bowler Naseer Akram got 3-59. Abdul Rauf claimed 2-68.

FATA had reached 186-5 in 35.5 overs in response when the game ended because of bad weather.Fazal-ur-Rehman (60), Rehan Afridi (47) and Asad Afridi (46*) batted well. Mohammad Arsal got 2-40 with his off-spinners.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Rawalpindi defeated Karachi Whites by seven wickets.

Karachi Whites posted 274 all out in 50 overs with Kashif Iqbal making 75-ball 77, which include 11 fours. Saad Ali (45) and Babar Agha (45) also did well with the willow.

Saad Altaf got 3-50. Mohammad Ismail and Asif Ali claimed two wickets each.

In response, international batsman Mukhtar Ahmed hit 161 off 107 balls to enable Rawalpindi to achieve the target in only the 41st over.

Mukhtar smashed 20 fours and seven sixes in his solid knock. Mohammad Nawaz hammered unbeaten 70-ball 66, which included five fours and three sixes. Anwar Ali and spinner Faraz Ahmed claimed one wicket each.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Peshawar overwhelmed Lahore Whites by 49 runs. Peshawar made 231 all out with Gohar Ali (63) and Mohammad Mohsin (53) scoring fine fifties.

Lahore Whites, in response, were restricted to 182-9. Jibran Khan got 3-23 and Mohammad Mohsin picked 2-19.

Multan defeated Lahore Blues by eight wickets at Multan Stadium.

Lahore Blues were all out for 195. Multan raced to the target in 32 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Zeeshan Ashraf hammered 60-ball 73 with 12 fours and one six. Imran Rafiq (67*) and Khalilullah (39*) put on 82 runs for the third wicket to take their side home safely.